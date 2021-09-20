The largest higher education campus in the region, which surpassed 7,000 total students in recent years, now has counted 7,870 people enrolled for the fall 2021 semester.
According to a Northwest Missouri State University news release, this represents 8% total growth over fall 2020 and breaks the record significantly. International enrollment, a high priority for the campus, jumped 59%, graduate enrollment is up 44% and online enrollment is up 19%. "Dual credit" enrollment, in which high school students study in their 9 to 12 grades and also progress toward a college degree, is up 16%. Also, 76% of the fall 2020 freshman class has returned for a second year of study.
"We're so proud of our students who have been buoyant and shown so much resolve throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. John Jasinski, university president.
