Northwest Missouri State University has more than 8,000 students enrolled for the first time, but the growth is occurring away from the Maryville campus.
The university’s total headcount as of Sept. 16 is 8,505, a number that includes 3,197 students enrolled at the graduate level and 855 international students. However, growth is concentrated in online enrollment, which is up by 18.4%, as on-campus undergraduate headcount decreased by 6%. The impact is seen in on-campus credit-hour enrollment, down to 59,292 hours for people who are studying for bachelor’s degrees in Maryville, from the 2021-2022 figure of 63,287, a 6.74% difference.
Student Senate President Elizabeth Motazedi, a junior studying to be a history teacher, said she hopes prospective students recognize the value of the complete educational experience that is on offer at the campus, which is more difficult to obtain through online-only study.
“College is so much more than a piece of paper,” she said. “It really is. Both of my parents went to college and my older siblings went to college, so they encouraged me to go. They always told me it’s so much more than a piece of paper. Those connections you make here are priceless. They’re connections that are gonna last you a lifetime and I think that just means so much more than a piece of paper.”
Northwest charges $395.93 per credit hour for Missouri residents and out-of-state students who qualify for a 100% Bearcat Advantage benefit based on certain criteria (all students pay additional fees). Other out-of-state students pay more. A credit hour represents at least 3 hours of real-time-per-week study in the classroom, doing homework and preparing for tests. Online undergraduate credit hours increased to 4,178, from 1,884 the previous year, a more than 121% rise, but the total number of credit hours enrolled for undergraduates went down 2.58%. Graduate credit hours, which are billed at higher rates than undergraduates, increased 26.5% on campus and 14.65% online, an 18.65% rise overall. The total number of enrolled credit hours of whatever kind also rose.
Dawnyel Iverson, a junior studying to be a nurse, said that she considered online study and understands it is becoming more popular for younger people eager to get their credentials and get into the workforce. Yet, the benefits of studying on campus instead are compelling, she said.
“The degree is more about the connections you have and the people you know, and that’s what’s going to get you up in the workforce,” she said. “Your college degree is just there to say that you took the classes and you put in the time and commitment to come here every day. But when you have the connections that you build and the experience that you have by being here, you get more value.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.