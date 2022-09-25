Northwest Missouri State University has more than 8,000 students enrolled for the first time, but the growth is occurring away from the Maryville campus.

The university’s total headcount as of Sept. 16 is 8,505, a number that includes 3,197 students enrolled at the graduate level and 855 international students. However, growth is concentrated in online enrollment, which is up by 18.4%, as on-campus undergraduate headcount decreased by 6%. The impact is seen in on-campus credit-hour enrollment, down to 59,292 hours for people who are studying for bachelor’s degrees in Maryville, from the 2021-2022 figure of 63,287, a 6.74% difference.

