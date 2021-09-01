Northwest Missouri State University is investing more in Esports, the use of personal computers linked via high-speed internet to hold video gaming competitions.
Paul Bennett, a member of the campus staff in Maryville since 2015, will serve as the university's first Esports director. The university opened an Esports room in its J.W. Jones Student Union in the fall of 2020, and the program has progressed from recreational play to organized matches against teams located on other college campuses. Computers support play on certain titles in the "Call of Duty," "Smash," "League of Legends" and "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six" franchises, among others.
The room is open to all Northwest students. Scholarship opportunities are available to qualified full-time, on-campus students. This involves taking at least 12 credit hours per semester, earning a 2.5 cumulative GPA or better and living in university housing for at least the first academic year.
More information is available at www.nwmissouri.edu/recreation/eSports/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.