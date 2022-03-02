An attempt to commemorate Women’s History Month by Northwest Missouri State University is receiving criticism on a national level.
In a Twitter post celebrating the month, the university used an alternate spelling of the word “woman,” replacing the “a” with an “x” in an effort to be inclusive of the school’s transgender community. After recognizing a spelling error — an additional “x” at the end of the word and a “y”in the middle — the tweet was deleted.
National media outlet FOX News published an article surrounding the tweet after social media users questioned the way the word was spelled. This alternative form of the word dates back to the 1970s, stemming from a feminist movement, in an attempt to be inclusive of other gender identities.
Kaylin Clancy, a Northwest junior from Liberty, Missouri, had not heard about the tweet or any backlash as she chooses not to use the platform due to all the negativity it can breed.
“I think that posting about the fact that we do support ... all people here, I think that’s super great, but that’s just so sad that they took it as such a negative thing,” Clancy said.
Justin Mallett, assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion, said while the feedback that the national coverage brought to the university was negative, the community could allow the negative report to solidify perspectives caused by a lack of exposure or spin it in a positive manner and further their education.
“Let’s start learning about this, because the world around us is changing and there are different demographics out there,” Mallett said. “It’s being able to understand those demographics and the right language to use and having the conversations.”
Mallett said he has never expected everyone to be experts on the intricacies of inclusive language but to realize that inclusivity stretches far beyond race.
“A lot of times when we talk about diversity and inclusion, it’s tough because we talk about race, and a lot of people can’t see themselves in race. But you can see yourself in the lens of how you communicate and various other identities, and so we want our community to be cognizant and respectful of those other identities.”
Mallett went on to say that all of the month’s events and programming will include educational opportunities on inclusive language and will be available to all students.
