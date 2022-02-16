Northwest Missouri State University celebrated what it said is record spring semester enrollment across its various in-person and online institutions.
There are 7,218 students in the census headcount, according to a Wednesday news release. This is reflective of first-time undergraduate freshman enrollment increasing by 28.6%, and first-time transfer students increasing by 27.8%, the university said. Of that number, 2,225 students are enrolled in online-only programs, an increase of 23.2%. The Northwest-Kansas City campus reported 313 students enrolled. The census is a combined figure.
The retention rate of first-time freshmen from the fall semester to spring increased to 92.1%; the record retention rate is 92.4%, set in 2018. The university noted collegiate campuses expect an enrollment drop from the spring to the fall semester. For the 2020-21 year, 89.8% of fall students came back for the spring.
The university said some 10% of current students hail from 39 different countries overseas, and the U.S. nationals come from 38 different states. A total of 4,529 total students are Missouri in-staters, while Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas are primary sources of out-of-state students.
