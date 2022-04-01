Northwest Missouri State University's president said his contract has not been renewed under circumstances unrelated to institutional or personal performance, and he will depart his position.
"It is with a heavy, yet lightened Bearcat heart that I announce my departure," John Jasinski said in his presidential newsletter, All That Jazz.
John Jasinski said Friday that he had been informed by John Moore, chairman of the Board of Regents, that an informal decision has been made to "turn to a new chapter" following Jasinski's last scheduled day in office, June 30. Jasinski, in office since 2009, shall complete 13 years of service as the chief executive of a campus network based in Maryville, Missouri.
In the newsletter sent from president@nwmissouri.edu, Jasinski stated that no official Board of Regents vote has occurred on this matter. It is not yet clear if one will take place. The university recirculated Jasinski's newsletter announcement on Friday afternoon, deferring additional comment.
"Our results are unquestioned," Jasinski said. "We neither gloat nor take our performance for granted, as it comes through sweat and toil, tough decisions and leading from a position of strength — amid a currently divisive society. Northwest’s sustained performance and institutional viability are widely acknowledged as being the norm, and a fellow long-serving state president reinforced that recently when talking about our performance compared to other state institutions ..."
The Northwest Missourian, a university newspaper run by students, reported that in the time Jasinski remains in office, the Regents will appoint an interim leader before a longer process to find a permanent Jasinski successor takes place. The process of selecting the interim president is not yet finished, Chairman Moore reportedly has said.
