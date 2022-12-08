Phillips Hall, one of four seven-story student residence structures on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University, is seen on Thursday. The building is one of two that will be demolished by August of next year.
Members of the Northwest Missouri State University governing body gather on Thursday for the monthly Board of Regents meeting in the J.W. Jones Student Union on campus in Maryville.
Crews will tear down two structures at Northwest Missouri State University to adapt to lesser housing needs.
The Board of Regents approved on Thursday the demise of Phillips Hall, one of four seven-story residences on the campus’ western flank, along with the North Complex, one of two elbow-shaped structures situated north of Bearcat Stadium. Neither building is in use today, aside from a handful of staff offices in the North Complex. Although Northwest recently reported more than 8,000 students enrolled for the first time in its history, most of that growth has come in the form of all-online and commuter students, who do not live on campus.
“We want to be more efficient with our space, and it’s space that we haven’t used for several years,” said Matt Baker, vice president of student life. “We don’t foresee needing those spaces, and it would cost too much to make them viable for student occupancy.”
The university is setting aside up to $4.3 million from its auxiliary reserve fund to pay for the demolition of Phillips Hall and the North Complex, and to partly renovate the nearby South Complex. These dollars have been freed up by grants tied to the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal law signed in March 2021 to help institutions rebuild after COVID-19.
The university tracks its space on hand in terms of beds, although many on-campus residents pay extra to avoid having a roommate. In this way, they count as using up more than one bed. At any given time, about 2,000 beds are in use, when there is a maximum capacity of about 2,800, Baker said. With Phillips Hall and the North Complex coming down, leaving vacant greenfield space, the max capacity will go down by about 500 beds, leaving space for 2,300 on hand. A little bit of extra capacity is still needed for routine situations, such as students who request a new room after classes begin, Baker said.
“We still will have some excess capacity, but we’re getting much closer to the right number,” he said. “We also need that flexibility of space in the summers; we have a large summer camp program, and we don’t always have time to turn around a building when one camp leaves and another shows up a few hours later. That flexibility of space is important for our facility staff.”
All demolition, which is expected to cost about $3 million, is to be finished by the winter of 2023, but a delay to the summer of 2024 is possible. Phillips Hall, currently empty, will be taken apart by backhoes, wrecking balls and other equipment starting in April. The few staff currently in the North Complex will be moved out after the spring 2023 semester ends in May, keying up that demolition. No explosives will be used in the work.
“As a former resident of Phillips Hall, this is painful,” Regent Jason Klindt said in jest, before voting in favor of the project along with all of his colleagues on the board.
