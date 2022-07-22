Students walk on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University last year. The lack of a permanent university president following John Jasinski's departure on June 30 will now be in the hands of Anthem Executive, a search firm.
The next permanent president of Northwest Missouri State University will be found via a national search process guided by a company with expertise in recruiting candidates for high-ranking jobs.
Anthem Executive of Houston, Texas, has been hired to assist the institution with this process. The campus is currently led by Clarence Green, but only in an interim role, as Green — previously the chief of university police and vice president of culture — has said he is not interested in long-term service as president. By current estimates, Green will serve through the coming 2022-23 academic year, which begins Aug. 17.
Anthem was selected at a special Board of Regents meeting held Friday attended by the seven board members. The company will be steered by criteria set by a special search committee that includes Regents John Moore, Roxanna Swaney, Jason Klindt and Mel Tjeerdsma; various campus stakeholder groups will also have a say.
John Jasinski completed 13 years of service when he left office at the initiation of the Board of Regents as university president on June 30. His contract was not renewed. He has since transitioned to the role of interim provost at Missouri State University in Springfield.
