Northwest

Students walk on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University last year. The lack of a permanent university president following John Jasinski's departure on June 30 will now be in the hands of Anthem Executive, a search firm. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The next permanent president of Northwest Missouri State University will be found via a national search process guided by a company with expertise in recruiting candidates for high-ranking jobs. 

Anthem Executive of Houston, Texas, has been hired to assist the institution with this process. The campus is currently led by Clarence Green, but only in an interim role, as Green — previously the chief of university police and vice president of culture — has said he is not interested in long-term service as president. By current estimates, Green will serve through the coming 2022-23 academic year, which begins Aug. 17. 

