Northwest Missouri State University has come through the fall semester largely unscathed by COVID-19 on the institutional level, the school’s oversight panel heard Thursday.
Student and faculty leaders gave an update on the state of affairs on campus ahead of the Friday conclusion of the fall semester. The Board of Regents assembled by Zoom video conference in light of the increased regional prevalence of the virus. However, there were only 14 current COVID-19 cases recorded on Dec. 8 at the university, the last public update in data, well below the Aug. 31 peak of nearly 200 active cases.
Among the speakers was David Shadinger, associate professor of communication, leader of the NWMSU Faculty Senate and recently elected president of the Missouri Association of Faculty Senates.
“In conversation with folks across the state, I gotta tell you, I couldn’t be happier to be at Northwest,” Shadinger said. “I could not be happier ... What I have heard is other institutions started their school year and didn’t know what they were going to do about Thanksgiving until late in September.
“And you can imagine what that did to faculty ... Most of my counterparts are still sitting in the dark across the state.”
Shadinger explained how the support built by University President Dr. John Jasinksi and Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman has put instructors “a little more at ease” given the challenges that can’t be avoided during a pandemic.
“We got through the semester, we got through it well,” he said. “There are things that we did particularly well, there are things that probably need to be improved. I mean, this is our first shot at trying to deal with a pandemic.”
Connor Thompson, a Northwest junior majoring in political science, spoke to the positive outcomes for students from his perspective as the student regent.
“I’m glad that we all got through it,” he said. “The students are especially happy to be taking a break for a bit.”
Classes on the main campus in Maryville, Missouri, will be out of session until Wednesday, Jan. 13. As has been previously announced, due to the pandemic conditions there will be no fall commencement ceremony for those who qualified for a college degree this semester. Those students still will receive their degrees and will be given an opportunity to ceremonially walk with spring 2021 graduates in ceremonies scheduled for the weekend of May 8.