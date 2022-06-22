Northwest Missouri State University is continuing to see students sign up for a non-credit six-month cannabis certificate program that prepares people for the growing marijuana workforce.
The program, which was announced in 2020, is all online and costs about $3,000. Green Flower, a cannabis training company, partnered with Northwest for the program.
Daniel Kalef, vice president of higher education at Green Flower, said they heard from many businesses within the cannabis industry that saw a lack of education in the workforce. He said the partnership with Northwest Missouri State was a perfect pairing.
"They (dispensaries and businesses) were hiring people that didn't know anything about the industry and turnover was high," Kalef said.
Recreational marijuana is likely to be put before Missouri voters as a ballot initiative, and if legalized, it would open up more jobs and interest in the industry. Kalef said the program offered through Northwest focuses on the business of cannabis, cannabis law and policy, cannabis health care and medicine as well as agriculture and horticulture.
"I think that the decision to offer these programs by the university was about getting ahead of what's coming down the road as much as addressing what was happening at the state at this time, and there are a lot of people who are taking these programs today knowing that there are those jobs to be had in the industry, but that if it goes recreationally legal it is going to be tenfold.
Jay Johnson, associate provost of academic operations and development at Northwest, said the program has to be a non-credit certification course due to marijuana being a classified narcotic federally.
Johnson said the university already has received $75,000 in revenue from the program and he is anticipating growth. He said beating the stigma has been a challenge but the Board of Regents took the program in stride.
"I was stunned. Our board is actually quite progressive," Johnson said. "Being conservative doesn't mean you aren't progressive, they are very progressive and very accepting of this ... they understand as do our politicians that if we are going to do something like this and do it right, we better be as educated as we can about the product."
There are financing options and payment plans for the $3,000 cost of the program.
