NODAWAY COUNTY — Since 1905, on a campus of donated farmland and what had been a Methodist seminary, Northwest Missouri State has been about agriculture. But the university’s newest edifice far exceeds the dreams of generations past.
Dr. Rod Barr, director of agricultural sciences, tearfully thanked a crowd of some 200 people on Friday at the R.T. Wright Farm, a few miles outside Maryville, an area that is considered Northwest’s northern campus. More than $6.5 million has been raised for the new Agricultural Learning Center situated there, a multi-functional structure backed by $2.5 million in Missouri taxpayer funding and other grants. In total, the university has invested $11.4 million in the project.
“This gives us the opportunity to impact every student at Northwest, those within the School of Agricultural Sciences as well as those within other disciplines,” Barr said. “It provides the opportunity to serve the community, the region, and the agriculture/food industry. Ten years ago, this is something we could not imagine.”
Rep. Allen Andrews of Maryville, a senior Republican caucus leader in the lower chamber of the Missouri General Assembly, explained how such investments pay for themselves in a state that is dedicated to growing future farmers.
“So much is tied to agriculture,” he said. “And because of that, there’s going to be a nationwide recognition and acclaim from this, but even further from that, there’s the opportunity to provide people young and old, urban and rural, to be able to use this facility to tap into the benefits of agricultural science.”
Ryan Shurvington, a senior in agricultural education, spoke to how the laboratories and classrooms featured at the center stand as proof that more than ever before, intellectual depth is at least as important as practical skill in a successful farm.
“There’s so many opportunities in agriculture, and really so many that you learn about in higher education, once you get to college,” he said. “It’s definitely been a learning experience for me. I didn’t grow up on a farm. The opportunities and experiences I’ve had here at Northwest Missouri State really made a leader for agriculture.”
Bailey Donner, who is about to begin her sophomore year in agricultural education, has career farmers in her immediate family but is convinced she will need the resources on offer at the center to truly ground her future in the industry.
“I really think that, in agriculture, there is something for everyone,” she said. “In animals, plant science, marketing, we have a new media major, and I think that’s really cool. I think this building will just enhance everything about the program.”
