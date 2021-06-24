Northwest Missouri State University has its eyes on rebuilding in the wake of COVID-19 for the long-term future as it plans out spending, with some federal help.
According to the university, its total budget expenditures for the 2021-2022 year, which begins July 1, will amount to $128.5 million. The costs are compiled on principles of affordability, accounting for employee cost-of-living increases, retirement concerns and strategic investments. A total of 246 full-time faculty will be on duty for the 2021-2022 academic year, which is a ratio of just more than 28 students per faculty member. Per the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. average is 18:1.
"Northwest is proud to deliver high-quality education through an unmatched culture," said Dr. John Jasinski, university president, in a news release. "We thank the (Board of) Regents for their support, for focusing on student success, affordability, strategic investments and especially our people ..."
The budget also envisions increased enrollment after Northwest reported a record fall semester headcount of more than 7,000 in 2020. The Missouri General Assembly also improved state-level funding in the last session for four-year campuses, which typically accounts for around a third of the public dollars a given institution receives.
While Northwest seeks to move on from the impacts of COVID-19 starting in fall 2021, it will continue to rely on some aid from the U.S. federal government that has been approved in a series of major laws. The university says it has distributed $9 million of the spring 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to students. Each student has received the money via direct payments and cost refunds.
