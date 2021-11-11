At Northwest Missouri State University, Veterans Day is established as a public commemoration of those who sacrificed for the good of the nation in a number of ways.
Thursday morning saw a return of a gathering sponsored by the Missouri Army National Guard and the Veterans of Foreign Wars at the Hughes Fieldhouse on campus, in which members of the public had access to several activities and displays. Meant to represent the life of a solider, the event was a reassuring revival of a full-scale public engagement with local vets and members of the military after COVID-19 conditions caused last year's event to be scaled back, according to T.J. Goldizen of the Student Veterans Association.
"This year is a much bigger turnout, and I'm definitely proud that we were able to be a part of it," said Goldizen, an Iraq War veteran who founded the SVA in 2018. "I look forward to continuing it on to the future."
Goldizen said the main takeaway he wants people to have from this is that the veterans who are involved do not want the honor of Veterans Day to be about them. All grace and consideration should instead be rendered to those vets who most need it, who are struggling with psychological and physical hardship in the wake of their service.
The isolation and stress of the pandemic, combined with events like the sudden collapse of the Afghanistan government following U.S. withdrawal from the war in August, are of particular concern. Data show that 22 veterans on average commit suicide per day, and Goldizen spoke to how his prime motivation in running the SVA is to reach out to any troubled comrades in arms. The group can be reached at @nw_veterans on Twitter and under @NWBearcat.SVA on Facebook.
"They are not alone," he said. "If they need anybody to talk to, they are more than welcome to reach out to us, and any kind of resources that they may need, we can provide those resources. If we cannot provide those resources to them, we can send them to somebody who can."
Paired with the Veterans Day observance, the university unveiled a new 80th Anniversary Attack on Pearl Harbor exhibit at the Veterans Commons area of Valk Hall, the history and social sciences building. Prepared by NWMSU senior Koffi Lewis under the guidance of Professor Elyssa Ford, it chronicles the unique all-campus mobilization for war that occurred after Japan attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.
"I think it's really interesting to see the many different avenues to see the ways that a university can be involved in a war effort, which is something that I don't think we often think about or know about," Ford said.
