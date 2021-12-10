MARYVILLE, Mo. — Often in what ended up being five years of study, between the challenges of an elite music education program and COVID-19 obstacles prone to interfere at any moment, Liam Masland feared he wouldn't make it.
He spoke Friday on the pride, stress relief and sheer uncharted mountain of emotion at the occasion of the Winter 2021 Commencement ceremony at Bearcat Arena on campus in Maryville. There's one other thought at hand, about confidence. Having gone through this, few would be able to say that there are limits on what might come next.
"It's a particular honor," Masland said. "It's definitely an achievement. I'm very happy about this. And I spent so much time thinking it might be too tough for me. And now, I'm really happy to say I'll be earning my master's degree with Northwest later on. If I play my cards right, I might as well go for a doctorate, right?"
Northwest Missouri State University advanced this kind of thinking in presentations led by University President John Jasinski. He reminded his departing pupils that only 3 in 10 Americans yet have attained a bachelor's degree or higher, and the way they've realized that benchmark renders them all leaders of limitless opportunity.
"Remember the past, but be the future," Jasinksi said in his commencement address. "Be part of the solution. We need you to be active citizens. Collaborate, network, respect each other and respect differences."
Masland's classmates, Samantha Fortik and Tilena Conover, have respectively pursued studies in math education and music. As part of her studies, Fortik has spent the last semester mostly away from campus, student teaching at a school in Nebraska.
This form of on-the-job training is considered essential to start an education career, but it produces a sort of epiphany in which a campus seen only sparingly in the last four months or so went from an every day reality to something in the past. On a certain level, Fortik said, she's not entirely ready to leave, but she is excited for what is next in store.
"I kind of already said my good-byes in the spring," Fortik said. "I left everyone a semester ago, already. But I have had a really great experience."
Conover took a moment to appreciate how Bearcat Arena could be for this moment at full capacity, with only subdued COVID-19 advisories in place. The idea is, every student deserves to have that once-in-a-lifetime experience where they walk to graduation in front of a cheering crowd.
"If we had graduated any sooner, I wouldn't have had as many of my family here," Conover said. "I feel so blessed to have everybody here who I hold close in my heart, close to me right now on this special day. They are here. I'm so fortunate."
