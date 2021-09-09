When encouraging COVID-19 vaccination, Northwest Missouri State University officials find verbal persuasion can work — if it comes from the right source.
College Football Hall of Fame retired coach Mel Tjeerdsma, who today serves on the Board of Regents, observed in a conversation with university officials on Thursday how Northwest’s football program members are now more than 90% vaccinated. Under the leadership of Head Coach Rich Wright, Tjeerdsma noted, that figure has been brought up from less than 30% in the spring.
“If they’re part of an organization they feel like they have a responsibility to their peers,” he said. “The football players know that if they all get vaccinated, they’re all going to get to play all of their games.”
Tjeerdsma spoke later about how he continues to believe that persuasion, rather than a mandate, is the best course of action on getting shots into arms.
“What it really still boils down to is still it is their choice,” he said. “And you know, you have to respect that. But the more information you give them, the better chance you have with them.”
According to Northwest Vice President Matt Baker, who oversees student affairs, roughly 45% of those living on campus in Maryville have turned in proof of vaccination so far. The university as yet is not taking any measure to require students to get the shots, and it does not actively track how many among the total student body have received one.
The best precise figures come from individual student groups that require vaccination status to be disclosed, combined with the data for the whole of Nodaway County, which shows 43.7% of some 23,000 total residents have had at least one COVID-19 shot.
This is lower than the statewide figure of 45.9%, but progress has been made.
“We send out emails, we have signs and posters on campus,” Baker said. “And we continue to share information on social media about the importance of that vaccination so that people consider whether or not it’s the right thing for them to do. They have good and appropriate information to make that consideration.”
Connor Thompson, a senior in political science who serves as the student representative on the Board of Regents, noted how the data show young people, in general, continue to be susceptible to vaccine hesitancy.
“Some of it comes down to people saying, ‘I haven’t had COVID before, so why should I get the vaccine?’ Which is incredibly destructive, in terms of logic,” he said. “We just need to counter misinformation if we want to stay in normal operations.”
Tjeerdsma mentioned how Bearcat football players have just been given a fresh reminder of why COVID containment is important: An outbreak among members of the scheduled visiting team, the Lincoln Blue Tigers, for what would have been Thursday’s home opening game forced match cancelation.
“If you choose not to get vaccinated and you come down with COVID ... it impacts a lot of people, it doesn’t just impact you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.