Aiming to assist its workers with economic challenges such as inflation and to retain a critical asset, Northwest Missouri State University has levied payments for all professional employees who are still on staff next year.
The payments, each worth $1,500, are to be made available to everyone who is employed in a benefits-eligible capacity by Oct. 1 and who remains on the job Feb. 1. That excludes all student employees. The current number of eligible personnel is about 700, said Stacy Carrick, NWMSU vice president of finance. The exact number of beneficiaries, and thus the total cost, will only be determined on Feb. 1, because anyone who leaves their job before then, or who is hired after Oct. 1, will not be eligible. If 700 were to be the final number of payments, the cost would be $1 million. The Board of Regents backed the plan with no dissents on Thursday at their monthly meeting.
"We know it's important for us to engage with our students, our campus community, our alumni. And our employees, who are our greatest asset, make that happen," Carrick said. "And so this is a way for us as an organization and with the board's approval today to focus on the retention of those employees."
The funds are taken from budgetary carryover. The university did not spend much of what it intended to pay in 2020 and 2021 for costs such as employee travel. The capacity is not there to increase base salaries to keep up with the Consumer Price Index, which indicates the average cost of goods and services in the U.S. is about 9% higher than this time last year. That would be significantly more costly. The retention package is envisioned as a suitable helping hand in the stead of a base pay increase.
"Our leaders do a great job of managing fiscally and responsibly, and we've been able to monitor and manage our spending," Carrick said. "During COVID we were able to have budget savings that created this one-time pool of funds that we could earmark and allocate for this program."
