Regents

John Moore, center, chairs a meeting Thursday of the Board of Regents on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. 

Aiming to assist its workers with economic challenges such as inflation and to retain a critical asset, Northwest Missouri State University has levied payments for all professional employees who are still on staff next year. 

The payments, each worth $1,500, are to be made available to everyone who is employed in a benefits-eligible capacity by Oct. 1 and who remains on the job Feb. 1. That excludes all student employees. The current number of eligible personnel is about 700, said Stacy Carrick, NWMSU vice president of finance. The exact number of beneficiaries, and thus the total cost, will only be determined on Feb. 1, because anyone who leaves their job before then, or who is hired after Oct. 1, will not be eligible. If 700 were to be the final number of payments, the cost would be $1 million. The Board of Regents backed the plan with no dissents on Thursday at their monthly meeting. 

