Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents has approved the creation of a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree program.
The Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, which Northwest will launch in fall 2022, is designed to help students gain foundational knowledge in business with specializations in accounting, economics, finance, human resources, marketing and management. Students who enroll in the program must choose three specializations to develop their skills.
In proposing the degree program to regents, Northwest Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman said the university determined its need based on discussions with admissions staff, the Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business’ professional advisory board, feedback from prospective students and a review of peer institutions.
The business administration bachelor’s degree program will be offered on the Maryville campus, at Northwest-Kansas City and online.
