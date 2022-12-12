Over time, students in trades like welding, robotics, nursing and surgical technology will all come together in Savannah.
North Central Missouri College is close to holding its first classes at its expansion campus situated on U.S. Highway 71 in the Andrew County seat. Built into two phases, the project will open its doors to students for the first time in the second week of January, and be completely finished by the end of August. The North Belt Center in Country Club Village is now permanently closed, with the last classes held there on Friday before winter break.
The same classes that had been held there are migrating north once the doors are open. While the Hillyard Technical Center once provided adult education in certain technical fields, North Central's reception of Buchanan County as a new addition to its service area means this will all take place in Savannah. The HTC, located at the intersection of 36th and Belt, focuses on high schoolers from the St. Joseph School District and other sending schools.
"North Central is determined to meet local demand. They work so hard to offer something that's needed in a community," said Rick Sharp, Savannah Campus instructor of industrial technology, who previously worked at the HTC for about 20 years. "They'll find the needs of the community and they'll actually meet those needs."
North Central leaders weren't really planning on serving St. Joseph when the Savannah Campus was first envisioned. When the Missouri Legislature decided to assign Buchanan County to its service area, North Central supplanted the Kansas City-based Metropolitan Community College, which had conducted a limited number of classes for adults at the HTC. It became apparent over time that the Savannah Campus, which was already planned to be the new home for the nursing instructors currently based in Maryville, among other programs, would assume an even bigger role.
"We now have 17 counties, and this campus is able to help us be able to better reach our entire service region, not just Andrew County and Buchanan County," said Alicia Endicott, NCMC director of development. "North Central is now serving Buchanan County, and that's a very recent change. We try to have a presence in all of our counties."
Rather than a physical campus, North Central's presence exists here in its partnership with Missouri Western State University. Students who are enrolled at NCMC are considered to be co-enrolled with Missouri Western. So long as they take one course at MWSU, they are eligible to live on campus, buy a meal plan at the dining halls, and wholly participate in Griffon student life while mostly pursuing studies at NCMC in Savannah.
