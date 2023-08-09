Current and prospective students showed out in crowds for the open house of North Central Missouri College’s campus in Savannah.
Guests toured the new classrooms and had a chance to view some of the equipment they would use. Many of the visitors were dressed in medical scrubs, which embodied the number of nursing and medical classrooms in the building.
North Central Missouri College President Lenny Klaver said some of the inspiration for the new campus in Savannah came from a need to grow and better serve the students in the region. It replaces their smaller campuses for nursing at Maryville, Bethany and Country Club.
“Our nursing program by far and away is our most popular program,” he said. “We have a very highly rated nursing program in the state and in the region, and even nationally for our RN program, which is an associate degree in nursing, our LPN program, or our practical nursing program. Those are the larger ones.”
There is a bevy of medical courses, but they also offer trade certifications.
“We also have surgical technology, radiology technology and digital sonography, the imaging and ultrasound,” he said. “And then we also have industrial technical courses over here. We have robotics, we have welding, we have some electrical.”
Savannah appeared to be a good central location, Klaver said, and the college’s market research said it would find success continuing its nursing and industrial programs there.
“When we settled in here, we had not acquired Buchanan as part of our service region yet, so that’s one reason we probably aren’t in St. Joseph, but Savannah is a good location for us,” he said. “It’s a very commutable drive from St. Joe, and then Andrew County, and also all the way up.”
Klaver said the Savannah campus can prepare students to take advantage of industrial job opportunities in St. Joseph.
“If you look at what St. Joseph is as the third largest exporter in the state, having industrial technology and industrial maintenance here also, and the partnership we have with Missouri Western and Hillyard (Technical Center), helps us prepare a lot of students for the workforce in the manufacturing industrial sector,” he said.
Enrollment is open at the Savannah campus and classes begin on Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.