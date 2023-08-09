NCMC opens Savannah campus
Current and prospective students showed out in crowds for the open house of North Central Missouri College’s campus in Savannah.

Guests toured the new classrooms and had a chance to view some of the equipment they would use. Many of the visitors were dressed in medical scrubs, which embodied the number of nursing and medical classrooms in the building.

Nursing Classroom

Medical supplies line the shelves inside a nursing classroom at the North Central Missouri College’s Savannah campus.

