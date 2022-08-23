Chris Hoffman, vice president of the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees, participates in an interview on Tuesday at the presidential office on campus in Trenton, Missouri. The trustees are elected by Grundy County voters.
TRENTON, Mo. — The two-year higher education campus closest to our area is starting off a new year with an expanded interest in Buchanan and Andrew counties, while remaining focused on its rural Northwest Missouri home base.
At the first Board of Trustees meeting of the academic year, leaders of North Central Missouri College reviewed on Tuesday a number of developments. An expansion campus built in partnership with the Savannah R-III School District is nearing completion; staff are expected to begin moving in by the end of October. Recruitment efforts are proceeding throughout an expanded service area, which newly includes St. Joseph and surrounds as of July. This involves direct engagement with graduating high school seniors at their schools.
"We are targeting new schools in Buchanan County, as that became part of our service region in the beginning of summer," College President Lenny Klaver told the board. "So, they are in full force recruiting students in St. Joseph. I also might mention the (U.S. Department of Education) Talent Search grant that we've received in which we work with 500 students in St. Joseph on college preparation: what to do to get in college, why it's important to go to college, and so forth."
Student recruitment overall is going well, the board heard Tuesday. Although enrollment will not be known until next week, following Friday's add-drop deadline for credit hours, 1,209 people have applied for study, up from 1,089 at this time last year and the highest number since 2016. In all, an enrollment growth of 3% is forecast in terms of headcount.
However, the total number of enrolled credit hours will likely expand by about 6%, and that statistic is more financially important, as revenue primarily comes via the $208 in typical total costs charged per credit hour for most Missouri residents who are studying in person. Costs can be higher or lower than that, depending on the exact type of program. The college does have the authority to tax property, but only within the boundaries of the Trenton R-IX School District in Grundy County. Lesser costs apply to those residents.
Board of Trustees Vice President Chris Hoffman said expansion outside of that home district, particularly in urban communities like St. Joseph, is a significant change for NCMC, which has to date focused on rural Northwest Missouri communities. As it is, the institution has a duty to serve the counties that it has been assigned in the Missouri community college system, and it has an interest in doing so.
"It's no secret that our populations are shrinking in the rural area," Hoffman said. "Our high school classes are getting smaller, and you know, we need to serve where the people are. And we're not going to change the way we serve our small high schools, but we're going to try to expand the number of people we serve."
