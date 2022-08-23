TRENTON, Mo. — The two-year higher education campus closest to our area is starting off a new year with an expanded interest in Buchanan and Andrew counties, while remaining focused on its rural Northwest Missouri home base.

At the first Board of Trustees meeting of the academic year, leaders of North Central Missouri College reviewed on Tuesday a number of developments. An expansion campus built in partnership with the Savannah R-III School District is nearing completion; staff are expected to begin moving in by the end of October. Recruitment efforts are proceeding throughout an expanded service area, which newly includes St. Joseph and surrounds as of July. This involves direct engagement with graduating high school seniors at their schools. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@npgco.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

