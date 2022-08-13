MAYSVILLE, Mo. — Since Lathrop R-II pioneered the idea 12 years ago, the sending of students to school five days a week has, at least in rural Missouri, become more commonly a thing of the past.
Maysville R-I students will return to class one day later than the neighboring St. Joseph School District on Tuesday, Aug. 23. From then on, no more Mondays; students will stay home, classes will not be in session.
In general, said Superintendent Chris Heslinga, teachers will not be required to come to work on that day. Maintenance staff will work nine-hour shifts Tuesday through Friday, and a four-hour Monday shift. The administrative office will remain open Mondays with essential staff only. As a result, buildings will be open, should teachers need to come in to prepare an assignment, catch up on grading or do some other backlogged task, he said.
Not doing this willy-nilly
“It started almost two years ago. It’s one of those things where you just can’t make a decision overnight,” Heslinga said. “So we went to our community, we surveyed the community, we surveyed our parents, we had community meetings and we kept on bringing data to them ... The overall goal was staff retention. That’s a reason why we went into this. Through some surveys, some people mentioned we can improve staff morale by going to a four-day week.”
Missouri has a total of 464 school districts that offer classes in all grades, K-12. Of that number, about one quarter have adopted a four-day weekly calendar. Professor Jon Turner of Missouri State University is the leading researcher on this subject, and he consulted with Heslinga before the Maysville Board of Education approved the new schedule last winter. Virtually all of the districts that have taken this step are in rural areas; the largest has about 3,000 kids, Maysville has 545. As a result, more than 90% of all Missouri students remain on a five-day calendar.
It’s important to know, Turner said, that the new calendar requires longer classroom time on the four days class is in session.
“Missouri has always required schools that went to the four-day week to maintain the same number of instructional hours. Currently, that’s a minimum of 1,044 (per academic year),” said Turner, a member of the College of Education faculty on the campus in Springfield, Missouri. “So, instruction time, even if you go to the four-day week, does not change.”
Mouths to feed
Turner said his research indicates a greater than 70% approval among parents within districts that have changed to the four-day calendar. Of the concerns opponents cite, the most common pertain to child supervision needs on the extra day off — when parents are generally at work — and nutrition. Heslinga said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture does not reimburse districts that serve food on days when classes are not held. As a result, Maysville won’t be able to do this on Mondays. The district is exploring options to obtain help from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to pay for snacks for students on their day off.
“The bottom line will be, did we meet our students’ needs? And did we meet our staff needs? Because over the next two years, we’re going to have to keep making changes as we adapt to this,” Heslinga said. “We’ll work with our staff and our parents to see where the glitches are at. And there’s a lot of factors that will play into this overall.”
Maysville mother Shelby Renfro spoke about the day care concern. She is a new member of the school board who did not vote on the four-day change, as it occurred before her April election. As Renfro described it, it seems that in smaller communities, in which everyone seems to know one another, the need for professional child supervision is reduced. It seems likely, she said, that the situation would be different in a larger-population district.
“We’ve done research on what other schools have started with a four-day school week and found that a lot of times, their day care or nutrition programs weren’t utilized,” she said. “They’d put those into place and then found they maybe weren’t used after year No. 1. This seems to work well in rural communities.”
An urban game changer
There has been no discussion within the St. Joseph School District about the possibility of changes to the current school schedule. The four-day weekly calendar remains a rural institution, but perhaps not for too much longer: The Independence Public School District’s board voted on Tuesday to conduct a study of such a change. The 2023-24 academic year is the earliest in which the change might be effective for the roughly 13,000 students attending there. If the one to two years of research and public surveys pattern seen elsewhere is followed, a change in Independence would likely take longer than that.
“If that happens, that’s really going to change the dynamic,” Turner said. “Because there’s a lot of larger school districts around the state that are just sort of sitting back and waiting to see how other schools implement this. And so if the Independence Public School District finally makes that decision to go to the four-day week, I suspect you’ll see a lot more schools investigate it.”
