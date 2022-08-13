MAYSVILLE, Mo. — Since Lathrop R-II pioneered the idea 12 years ago, the sending of students to school five days a week has, at least in rural Missouri, become more commonly a thing of the past.

Maysville R-I students will return to class one day later than the neighboring St. Joseph School District on Tuesday, Aug. 23. From then on, no more Mondays; students will stay home, classes will not be in session.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.