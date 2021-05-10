St. Joseph's Campus YMCA is offering free memberships to ninth grade students this summer.
The YMCA said in a Monday announcement that it is able to offer the memberships in cooperation with its mission partners to the young high schoolers, whether incoming or outgoing freshmen. In addition to the workout and communal areas of the YMCA at 3601 N. Village Drive, the memberships unlock access to a number of programs on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Those interested can call 816-671-9622 or visit www.stjoymca.org.
