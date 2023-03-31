Gian Paul Gonzalez, team chaplain for the New York Giants, speaks on Friday at the Word of Life Church. Gonzalez spoke on bettering nonprofit work in the community with the theme of his well-known slogan of service, 'ALL IN.'
The Joseph Company welcomed a special guest to continue its effort of community organizing on Friday morning.
At its latest breakfast event at the Word of Life Church, Gian Paul Gonzalez of the New York Giants advocated taking hold of the challenges life presents in an address themed by his well-known slogan, "ALL IN." The phrase is featured on Giants T-shirts and other gear, and on sportswear produced for several other teams in football, hockey and soccer. The U.S. Army has also adopted it, Gonzalez said.
"In any communities, whether it's in Union City, New Jersey, the Bronx in New York, or you know, right here in St. Joseph, the arrogant look for someone to blame, but the humble look for something to solve," said Gonzalez, who helped guide the Giants to their NFL Super Bowl victory in February 2012. "I think it's an act of humility to sit and say, you know, what are the real problems here? What's the real course of action?"
The message Gonzalez offered paired with The Joseph Company's effort to sign up at least 1,000 volunteers for 3D leadership training by the end of the year. They have signed up 478 community members in two years of effort, combined with about 1,500 people who will have gone through the program via the St. Joseph School District. Together, these newly trained coaches will implement the company's plan to combat poverty and malnutrition, while promoting well-being.
"There have been excellent presentations by all the speakers," said George Kegode, president and executive director of Mwandani International, an anti-poverty agency. "We are encouraged to look at it all in a different light, what we do as nonprofits."
Today, Gonzalez remains with the Giants as chaplain, traveling each week during the NFL season. In his day-to-day life, he is a high school history teacher in his native Union City. He chose that path after a strong run in collegiate and professional basketball, considering it his duty to give up his role in the NBA to work for the betterment of his hometown.
"As great of an athlete as Michael Jordan is, as many people love him, he has not changed lives in the way a teacher can," Gonzalez said during his address. "A teacher, a coach, helps young people live their dreams."
The 3D Institute teaches a three-layered "pyramid" of skills, starting with "physicality," continuing with the "dualism" of body and mind, and capping the structure with "holism," which is strengthening of body, mind and spirit. Volunteers may sign up for the 3D Journey via The Joseph Company's website: https://thejosephcompany.com/3d-journey-sign-up/.
