Gian Paul Gonzalez

Gian Paul Gonzalez, team chaplain for the New York Giants, speaks on Friday at the Word of Life Church. Gonzalez spoke on bettering nonprofit work in the community with the theme of his well-known slogan of service, 'ALL IN.' 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The Joseph Company welcomed a special guest to continue its effort of community organizing on Friday morning.

At its latest breakfast event at the Word of Life Church, Gian Paul Gonzalez of the New York Giants advocated taking hold of the challenges life presents in an address themed by his well-known slogan, "ALL IN." The phrase is featured on Giants T-shirts and other gear, and on sportswear produced for several other teams in football, hockey and soccer. The U.S. Army has also adopted it, Gonzalez said. 

