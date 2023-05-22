Solving the region's school resource officer gap isn't as simple as just bringing fresh recruits into area law enforcement agencies.
Part of the reason why the St. Joseph School District has fewer SROs protecting its buildings than is ideal is that there's no direct path to training new ones.
There are six officers and one sheriff's deputy acting as school resource officers now, but the plan calls for at least 10. Before agencies like the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office will assign an officer to a school, he or she must first demonstrate the experience and knowledge to be trusted in that sensitive role. Three to five years on the job is the norm, explained Trenny Wilson, Law Enforcement Academy interim director at Missouri Western State University.
"When cadets graduate from our academy, then they will go into whatever their prospective department or agency is, and each agency has different recommendations or requirements that they have to be met to be an SRO," Wilson said. "A newly graduated cadet coming into a given agency would fulfill the need for additional officers, which could put more veteran officers into those SRO positions. The timeframe at each agency would be different."
Throughout 2023, 67 cadets will go through training, most in a five-month full-time program, and the remainder in an 11-month part-time program. The full-time program involves more hours of instruction per week.
Cadets who are paying their own way can qualify for work in any Missouri sheriff's office or police department, but the norm is for students to obtain an offer of employment and tuition assistance before training begins. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is one source of this financial aid. Some 25% of the 67 cadets will receive it this year, and in exchange, 70% of them have committed to work for the St. Joseph Police Department while the rest will become sheriff's deputies.
"It's beneficial to have law enforcement in the schools, but I know all agencies, or most agencies, are short of the number of officers they need," Wilson said. "And that's a stress on that department, that's a stress on the schools for not having enough officers available to meet all of their needs."
Some of those needs pertain to school resource officers, who are sworn personnel who can make arrests, investigate crimes for potential prosecution and carry a weapon on school grounds to defend themselves and others.
School districts can appoint their own armed "school protection officers" who do not have arrest and criminal investigation powers. By completing 112 hours of training with a certified instructor, unsworn protection officers can be authorized to carry a firearm in schools. SROs, as law enforcement, complete more than 800 hours of training in their various academies. School boards are allowed to ban other people from carrying weapons on school property, and virtually all of them do.
