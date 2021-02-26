Now that she has the job for good, the leader of Missouri Western State University is pushing to build a post-financial crisis, post COVID-19 future.
"We've reached a point where we can definitely see a light at the end of the tunnel," said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, sixth university president.
Formally introduced Friday, the psychologist by training and enthusiast marathon runner said her keen understanding of the human mind, as well as her own personal attributes of endurance in the face of adversity, left her able to assume leadership last year during the COVID-19 crisis.
Kennedy has concluded that although online education has its place for some students, and continues to be an invaluable resource to contain the pandemic, it is obvious that most college students will not enroll on a campus that doesn't strive to return to "normal" as soon as possible.
At least 80% of classes, therefore, will be conducted in person for the fall 2021 semester at Missouri Western.
"Face to face is the college experience," she said. "I was a faculty member in the classroom, full time, for 17 years. I understand the dynamics, the rapport, that you build with students. That's what education is about, just as much as content."
Kennedy, who assumed office as interim president of Missouri Western State University on Aug. 3, ascended to a more permanent tenure in the presidency on Thursday after a unanimous vote by the Board of Governors. The board met in closed session following its regular meeting to hammer out her three-year contract; spokesman Kent Heier said Friday some details remain to be developed.
"As interim president, Dr. Kennedy has worked to provide stability for the university in these challenging times," said Board Chairman Lee Tieman. "And we are very, very pleased with that."
A Missouri native, the new president worked starting in 1997 at the University of Akron in the Cleveland, Ohio, region, starting out in the social sciences faculty before entering the administrative track and ultimately becoming a dean. She moved to Missouri Western as vice provost last year.
The MWSU Student Government Association praised Kennedy on Friday.
"In November, (we resolved) to 'recognize and thank Dr. Kennedy for her leadership," the group said in a statement. "Every word of that resolution holds true today, and our most sincere wish is for those words to remain ... for years to come."
A reporter suggested to Kennedy that she found herself last August in power after the "abrupt" departure of Matthew J. Wilson, who served from July 2019 until he left the country last summer for a new career opportunity. Kennedy acknowledged this was difficult, but Missouri Western has moved on.
"I don't know that this had any impact on my ability, because I'm a different person than that," Kennedy said. "I mean, we're (Wilson and Kennedy) both from Akron. I had been there for 23 years, I think he had been there for not very long. Having grown up in Missouri, I have a different personality style. I have a different way of dealing with things.
"I just jump in and do my job."