More than 100 newly hired staff, mainly full-time teachers, assembled on Wednesday at the Mosaic Life Care Foundation venue, emPowerU, for a briefing on their day-to-day jobs, introductions to colleagues and a celebration of the coming school year.

Normal St. Joseph School District workforce changes each summer mean that classroom workers need to be brought up to speed by the dozens throughout August before the first day of school. Classes commence Monday, Aug. 22.

