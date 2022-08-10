Victoria Mueller speaks on Wednesday at the Mosaic Life Care Foundation venue, emPowerU, during an introductory event for newly hired St. Joseph School District teachers. Mueller conducted the event with fellow curriculum advisers.
Jared Boone, second from right, a Benton High School alumnus and longtime SJSD employee who has just begun his tenure as a full-time teacher, speaks with colleagues on Wednesday at the Mosaic Life Care Foundation venue, emPowerU.
Stacia Studer, who is headed into her first academic year as curriculum director for the St. Joseph School District, speaks on Wednesday at the Mosaic Life Care Foundation venue, emPowerU, during a new teacher orientation event.
More than 100 newly hired staff, mainly full-time teachers, assembled on Wednesday at the Mosaic Life Care Foundation venue, emPowerU, for a briefing on their day-to-day jobs, introductions to colleagues and a celebration of the coming school year.
Normal St. Joseph School District workforce changes each summer mean that classroom workers need to be brought up to speed by the dozens throughout August before the first day of school. Classes commence Monday, Aug. 22.
"This is about, 'What is our mission, what are we called to do in impacting our community?' We lead with those core values," said Stacia Studer, curriculum director. "The core values of learning, building community and equity in education, as well."
Some of the people involved are longtime SJSD employees, like Jared Boone. After 13 years of work as a paraeducator and substitute teacher at Benton High School, alongside duties as a Cardinals basketball coach, Boone resolved to recommit himself to classroom instruction at his alma mater.
"I'm excited," he said. "This is something that I've been working towards for a long time. I feel like I've gained a lot of experience over the years. I'm finally excited to have my own classroom and be able to impact students in this capacity."
Boone, who will work in special education, took the increasingly popular option of remaining with the district while studying online, in his case via Grand Canyon University. He qualified for a certificate via the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"I've learned to be comfortable in that role, and I have some ideas to kind of get things started in the classroom," Boone said. "I want to make it a good first experience for myself and my students."
Studer said staffer onboarding is focused on — to name a few examples — introductions to the use of technology in the classroom, services to English language learners, as well as the need for consistency in special education. Above all, she said, district leaders want the public to know that teachers are given what they need to help each child. And, that they will be responsive to any challenges in so doing.
"We make a difference for everyone, right? And that's really what I lead with every single day," Studer said. "And so, if our teachers walk away with, 'Oh, this is good, this is where I'm supposed to be,' that would be the best thing that we could accomplish today."
