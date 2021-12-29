The recent filing deadline for the 2022 school board race sets up big questions about the St. Joseph School District’s future, but January also sees the start of Vision Forward, a separate process to weigh public views.
Dave Hinde, who along with Bob Miller and Teresa Simmons is a co-chair of the Vision Forward steering group called the Community Engagement Team, explained Wednesday what is happening. The big idea is to weigh public opinion, almost as an election does, but in a different way.
Hinde emphasized that he does not wish to influence the subject of the conversations to come in the next 18 months. That is the rough timeline on which organizers are operating: The group’s first meeting is tentatively set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25, at a location to be determined. Two new school board members will be elected on April 5. Both incumbents for those seats did not file for reelection.
Hinde sought to establish how Vision Forward and the school board campaign are complementary events toward the same goal and not competitive.
“I’m hopeful that whoever’s, you know, running for school board, whoever the new folks might be, that they will also kind of join in with everybody else, take a step back and let this process with Vision Forward play out, so we can really get the most information from the community that we can,” he said. “It wouldn’t surprise me that they have some thoughts on this, they wouldn’t be running for school board if they didn’t.”
It will fall to event attendees, whom Hinde said he hopes will number at least 100, and hopefully more like 300, to determine what to talk about. The five school board candidates — Isaura Garcia, James Kindred, Colby Oyerly, Kim Miller and Brenda Steidel, all newcomers to education politics — are invited to participate and learn about the process in anticipation of being elected.
As it happens, Superintendent Doug Van Zyl appointed Steidel to the engagement team in November before she filed for the school board election. Steidel said she’ll remain in that role during the campaign.
“My ultimate goal as part of the Community Engagement Team is to focus on concerns of the community,” she said. “What must we do as one entity in order for all children to succeed? Community engagement can take many forms ...”
Hinde addressed how Vision Forward looks to be a significant time commitment. That could be true for people who are running a campaign or currently serving on the school board. Each meeting is meant to take a handful of hours.
“I know that is asking a lot, but I think, getting started, for them to be at as many of these as possible, would be pretty crucial for them,” Hinde said. “I would like them to maybe just come and listen, listen to what’s going on. And, as much as anything, listen to the input that we get from community members.”
