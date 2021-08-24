In the midst of a campus that, as with many others like it, has opted to tighten up its COVID-19 rules, the most newly arrived Griffons retain high hopes for the new year.
Caden Lovelady represents the lion's share of what Missouri Western State University aspires will be at least 750 new freshmen this year, in that he's from Buchanan County, namely the Central High School Class of 2021. He participated in a last-minute walk-in registration event held Tuesday at Eder Hall, the final start-to-finish student orientation event to occur on campus before classes begin Monday, Aug. 30. New registrants still will be accepted for the fall through Friday, Sept. 3.
Lovelady described himself as a keen student of history, and he understands well how college students — like everyone else — are being changed forever by the pandemic.
"I hope COVID isn't what defines my generation, that it isn't like the big, you know, Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 of this generation, even though thousands of people have died from it," he said. "I just want something cooler to define us, something more righteous."
Madelynne Sharp of Platte City has high ambitions and more than a few nerves in coming to Missouri Western, as she intends to rush a sorority and dedicate herself to establishing a strong future career. But the virus can't be allowed to get in her way. Sharp got vaccinated early, hoping it would end the threat of quarantine and the need for a mask. Missouri Western has thus far declared it will not require students to get shots, as is being done at some public universities nationwide.
"I think that a vaccine should be required, honestly," Sharp said. "Especially in a pandemic like this."
Angenae Speece, who is traveling across the state from St. Louis to study here, is of the opposite view. She wants the freedom to study where she chooses and in the manner she prefers. The allowance for that, and the engineering technology program at Western, is her big appeal.
"I don't trust the vaccine," Speece said. "And, I would prefer maybe not attending college during a pandemic, because I feel like it puts limitations on things. But, it also kind of might be easier to get through school, because there's not so many distractions."
Lovelady is a bit coy on this conversation, speaking to how his habit of readily discussing current events and politics sometimes ruffles feathers. One thing is clear to him: More and more, no matter where one goes, the price of higher education is borne on students' shoulders in tuition, fees and other costs, like room, board and books. To him, it is not reasonable to expect students to take all of this on themselves — or, more likely, take on the long-term debt to make it possible — and then impose strict rules.
"I was very hesitant to go to college anyways," he said. "Someone who's cynical may not accept all that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.