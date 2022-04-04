Gabe Edgar has been named the permanent superintendent of the St. Joseph School District, effective July 1.
The senior deputy to Doug Van Zyl, the outgoing leader of the district, will take over for good once Van Zyl leaves office at the end of June.
Edgar, to date serving as the chief financial leader of the district, shall take office July 1 after a vote Monday by the Board of Education.
Board members coming out of closed session at the Noyes headquarters on Monday declined to comment on the decision before the district released an announcement immediately after the meeting.
This story will be updated.
