New superintendent makes first public apperance

Gabe Edgar had a chance to pitch his approach as a leader on Thursday just hours before starting his first workday as superintendent of schools.
This is how he came to join the party of honorees to conduct ceremonial first pitches at a game between the St. Joseph Mustangs and the North Kansas City Giants, with support from the Board of Education and other district leaders such as Benton High School teacher Annie Coy Roseberry. The occasion also offered the chance to speak about how he aims to make such events a core part of his approach in steering the SJSD’s course. That is, to be in as many places and interacting with as many people as possible.
“One thing that I build my leadership style around is relationships, and that’s what I’ve tried to do over the last four years,” he said. “And that’s what I’m going to do, everybody has to know who I am. You know, you’re never going to get people to agree with you on everything, but you can earn the trust of everyone you meet to give you a chance.”
County Commissioner Ron Hook, who was attending the game, spoke to how Edgar faces a quick test of leadership in that he has just over a month to build community support for the Proposition READ ballot question, which would extend the current school levy through the end of the decade. The election will be held Aug. 2.
“People should just give him a little bit of time to get his ideas going,” Hook said. “Take the chance to be part of his decisions, to be part of the decisions the school board makes. I think the passing of this tax levy would be huge. It’s going to give them a great opportunity to do the things that they’ve planned out to do.”
Edgar, as he has before in his previous capacity as assistant superintendent of business and operations, acknowledged that the district faces a lot of pressing challenges, such as depressed test scores, an unsatisfactory graduation rate and low school attendance.
In particular, Benton and Lafayette High Schools have been below 80% average graduation for the past three years, and Central High School has been below 85%. Attendance is considered satisfactory when 90% or more of students in a given building show up for 90% or more of their class hours. The district has been at below 75% satisfactory attendance.
“From the attendance standpoint, after one year, we have to improve by at least 5% to 7%, districtwide,” Edgar said. “I’ll sit down with administrators and have each one of them give me three goals they want to accomplish for the first year. And we’ll build expectations around those. We’re also going to roll out a plan for better internal and external communication, around the first of August.
“We really do want to engage with the community, we really want to do what’s right for St. Joe.”
