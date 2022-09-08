Mo West display (copy)

New student enrollment is up this fall at Missouri Western State University.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

New student enrollment at Missouri Western State University is up by more than 4% for the 2022 fall semester.

“The growth we’re seeing in new students is an indication that, as I’ve said many times, we’re moving forward with clear direction and sure purpose,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president. “Our academic offerings are in demand, and the increase in new students will establish momentum for us to build on in future years.”

