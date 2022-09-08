New student enrollment at Missouri Western State University is up by more than 4% for the 2022 fall semester.
“The growth we’re seeing in new students is an indication that, as I’ve said many times, we’re moving forward with clear direction and sure purpose,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president. “Our academic offerings are in demand, and the increase in new students will establish momentum for us to build on in future years.”
Members of the Class of 2026 come from 19 states and seven countries, according to a release from the university. The top five counties for new students are Buchanan, Jackson, Andrew, Platte and Clay.
The incoming freshman class is 58% female and 42% male, in line with national trends, although the number of first-year male students is up significantly, about 28%, the release said.
More than 400 freshmen are living in Missouri Western’s residence halls, up 12.7% from a year ago.
Graduate enrollment is also up, showing a 2.25% increase over last year’s numbers.
Missouri Western's first-week enrollment is 3,952 for the fall semester, compared to 4,404 last year.
“With significantly smaller incoming classes the last couple of years due to COVID-19, it’s not surprising that our total enrollment number is smaller than a year ago,” said Dr. Melissa Mace, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.
Enrollment totals will be finalized on the official census date in the fourth week of classes.
Some undergraduate programs are seeing an increase in the number of students enrolled in courses compared to last year, including construction engineering technology, manufacturing engineering technology, accounting, finance, digital animation, general business and recreation sport management.
Graduate programs in education, criminal justice and sport and fitness management are experiencing increases in the number of students enrolled in program courses.
