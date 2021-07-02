ELWOOD, Kan. — If there is any time to become the leader of a rural school district, perhaps it is now.
The federal government, in tandem with Kansas state officials, is offering the most public aid ever in terms of raw dollars, set to make the biggest impact in generations. At the same time, an assessment will be needed of where each student stands academically after an 18-month cycle of one disruption after another in their formative years.
John Whetzal will have to do all of that while integrating himself into a brand new community as he’s taken on the job of Riverside USD 114 superintendent of schools effective July 1.
“Anytime you have a normal day, especially with the younger kids, disrupted like it was disrupted at the level it was disrupted at last year, you’re going to have some consequence,” he said. “Sometimes that’s good and sometimes that’s bad. We just don’t. So we’re, that’s going to be priority No. 1 as we go back.”
Ahead of the scheduled first day of school Aug. 19, Riverside eyes two significant support sources to help it accomplish its goals. The first are the various tranches of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Sunflower State schools have received first $85 million (ESSER I) and then $370 million in federal aid (ESSER II) distributed through the state department of education, according to the Kansas Association of School Boards.
While local education agencies just now are coming to grips with ESSER II, an additional $830 million in federal dollars will be distributed as part of ESSER III, signed into law in March by President Joe Biden as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Although the money requires school districts to invest the money locally first and then apply for reimbursement — meaning they can’t just go crazy, and must rely on their own local resources, pending the moment where they are made whole — the opportunity is clear.
As an example, per Whetzal, Riverside’s school buildings currently rely on spotty coverage from window air conditioning units. They may qualify for an internal infrastructure makeover, similar to plans underway now for each of the St. Joseph School District’s high schools.
“We run on public tax dollars, and we’re trying to spend those tax dollars as efficiently and wisely as we can,” he said. “So this is something we’re going to try. And if it doesn’t work, we’ll adjust and we’ll keep tweaking it until we we figure it out.”
Further down the road, the key to success will be in establishing diverse opportunities for each local graduate. Gone are the days in which high school serves as a direct corridor to a four-year college campus.
Riverside is flanked on the west by Highland Community College and Missouri Western State University on the east. To build a future that not only meets pre-COVID-19 standards, but exceeds them, closer integration with higher education into the K-12 school environment will be needed.
“Because we’re all about kids,” Whetzal said. “And we’re all about doing what’s best for kids in this business. And if there’s any opportunity for trade school, to get them a head start on a two-year degree, or a four-year degree, we’ll take advantage of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.