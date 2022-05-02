Amid a time of transition, leaders of the St. Joseph School District hope they have earned the public's trust enough to maintain taxes at current levels and avoid major revenue shortfalls in the years to come.
Robert Sigrist will succeed Gabe Edgar on July 1 in the role of the district's chief financial officer and assistant superintendent of business and operations at the same moment Edgar becomes the superintendent of schools. Right away, much of Sigrist's time will be focused on bringing the public's attention to an Aug. 2 tax election to maintain the SJSD levy at $4.34 per $100 in personal property value.
"Our No. 1 priority is to keep the needs of the students first," said Sigrist, who is currently the director of student support and non-academic services. "We're building a new team right now, and that's the focus we have in doing that. It's how we go about recruiting staff, taking care of staff, taking care of facilities. There's a lot of positive momentum in this community right now, and we're excited about continuing that."
Until at least 2030, that would sustain a 61-cent increase passed in 2019, which today includes a five-year sunset effective in summer 2024. The ballot question is a six-year extension of the status quo. The sunset, unless altered by voters, would drop the levy to $3.73 and deprive the SJSD of $8 million in revenue per year that it is using now to pay salaries and conclude school building upgrades, such as a renovated higher-security entryway at Lafayette High School to be done this summer.
"If you go back and look at when the levy was first passed (in 2019), there were really three main areas that the district said that they were going to focus on at that time, and you know, those things have occurred," Sigrist said. "Increases to salary for teachers in staff, security upgrades, deferred maintenance. If you look at the promises that were made, I think it is pretty definitive, those promises were kept."
Based on its commitments to the staff, the district would not be able to slash pay to compensate for a funding loss. Instead, entire positions would have to be eliminated. As it is, some degree of cuts will be needed because inflation and other factors will steadily reduce the purchasing power of each tax dollar the SJSD generates in the years to come. To try to counteract that, the Board of Education strongly considered increasing the current levy by 20 cents, or 81 cents relative to pre-2019. It also contemplated a permanent end to the sunset.
But then, as now, there is cause for caution. Although financial scandals that came to a boiling point in 2014 and 2015 all happened under administrators who are no longer in office, a lack of trust in SJSD leadership remains a creeping issue. So the sunset is here to stay, just with a longer lease on life, should the electorate agree to the six-year extension. What happens after that will depend on what voters have to say about the status quo on Aug. 2.
"I hope they will come to regard us with an open mind for the new people in place," Sigrist said. "Those were some tough times. We just hope that people will take a look at what we've done since then, to regain some trust. We hopefully have shown we've earned the opportunity to continue to do things for students."
