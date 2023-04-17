New board members sworn in
A new era is in place for the St. Joseph School District Board of Education.

LaTonya Williams was sworn in Monday as board president, with Kenneth Reeder taking the vice president spot. Whitney Lanning and Rick Gehring also officially became the newest board members after earning the most votes in the April 4 election.

