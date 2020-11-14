The St. Joseph School District and other educational institutions in the area got through a whole month without alterations to how COVID-19 conditions are addressed, but only just.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson changed up the guidance for schools regarding face-covering usage and when COVID-19 quarantines have to occur.
This guidance is optional, but the City of St. Joseph Health Department — following suit with the majority of its peers around the Show Me State — is implementing it immediately. Following the change, if a child in school is wearing a face covering correctly and gets exposed to someone who was sick but also wearing a face covering, the first child can be kept in school ... as long as they don’t test positive. As of Thursday, SJSD is back up to having 486 students and 46 staffers in quarantine after hybrid education, launched Oct. 12, had seemed to reduce these numbers.
“Correct” wear is defined as the action of a cloth or other sturdy substance being maintained over a child’s nose and mouth, except when eating or drinking. Cases of incorrect wear will result in the same treatment as before: Exposure means quarantine.
“In addition to students and educators, we believe this change will provide relief for our health-care professionals across the state,” Parson said in a Thursday briefing. “As we continue to evaluate our COVID-19 response efforts, we’re hearing more and more that some hospitals are experiencing staffing challenges due to parents of school-age children having to stay home with their quarantined students. We hope these new guidelines will give some important relief ...”
Erica Caples, president of the St. Joseph PTA Council, agrees with Parson’s move to allow local authorities to keep students in school as much as is safely possible.
“I feel like we need to take it case by case, district by district to see what each circumstance is, rather than a broad rule for everyone, because we need to do what we can during this process to keep as many kids in school, safely of course, as we can,” Caples said.
For the fall semester to date, quarantine has been lurking around every corner of classroom operations. A COVID-19 “close contact” occurs whenever someone who is infected with the virus spends 15 cumulative minutes or longer within six feet of another person. A trained contact tracer accounts for each situation in which this happens indoors or in other tight spaces and notifies those affected to stay away from other people not of their own household for 14 days.
Jerry Nurski, a grandfather to a Benton High School sophomore, said his granddaughter has been placed in 14-day quarantine a number of times in the past year. At this point, the family has learned to adapt to events as they happen, and Nurski said he is resolved to accept quarantine when it is needed. He added he is skeptical of efforts to further reduce the need for quarantine, as it may be too risky.
“I don’t know if I totally agree that,” he said. “I think they still ought to be in quarantine myself, but that’s just my opinion.”
The guideline changes won’t affect those who test positive for COVID-19 or are believed on the basis of their symptoms to be sick, pending a test. All such persons still will be prompted to self-isolate whenever those circumstances occur, said Connie Werner, the municipal health department’s clinic supervisor.
Some matters remain unclear. Do the guidelines retroactively apply to apparently healthy persons who were sent home in previous weeks? If those people were wearing masks and the people they came into contact with were wearing masks, do they have to serve out their quarantines? According to Werner, such clarifications are pending, and the timeline for those answers from the state is not known. Other matters are uncertain, such as the extent to which the new rules apply to student athletics.
“We have asked (them) to please, please let us know answers as quickly as possible, but the State of Missouri has not given us a timeline when these frequently asked question resources will be available.”
Parson took time to answer questions from regional media on Thursday in Jefferson City. A spokesperson referred further questions from a reporter to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.