With a nationwide shortage of teachers, officials with the St. Joseph School District are developing a program to recruit future educators from the ranks of today's students.
"The Grow Your Own program is designed to attract, retain and train high-quality teachers, hopefully people that we can pull from within our own system and from within our own community," said Dr. Brian Kraus, director of human resources with the St. Joseph School District.
The program would help prospective educators achieve accreditation and ultimately teach within the district. District officials have been holding informational meetings about the program for the past several weeks, including one Friday at Central High School.
This is a loan forgiveness program, which offers $4,000 per academic year for the cost of college tuition and other related expenses for qualifying students.
"It's $2,000 per semester for a maximum of eight semesters, so they could get up to $16,000 with us and then there will also be other things that they can do to earn money while they're in school," Kraus said.
Other ways participants in the program can earn money include working as recess and lunchroom monitors and classroom aides.
"Once they get at least 60 hours and are able to get a substitute teaching certificate, then we would put them in an instructional role during summer school with us," Krause said. "Then we'll also invite them to any professional development activities that we have that they could attend, which would not normally be accessible by students."
The current focus of recruitment is on current high school seniors, graduates from the last three years from St. Joseph and classified staff who work for the district in non-teaching positions, Kraus said.
Dr. Marlie Williams, the assistant superintendent of academic and education services with the St. Joseph School District, said there has been positive feedback from students and employees about the program.
"I don't think that they have had this opportunity presented to them in any other venue and for them, the potential to be a participant in this experience is very exciting," Williams said.
Both Kraus and Williams said they are looking for future educators who are passionate and want to serve the students of St. Joseph.
The process for applying includes an interview, references and a personal statement of interest in the program.
"Our hope is to select for people at every grade level, like four current college or four current high school seniors, and so on. And so we would have 20 people in the pipeline, and for each of those age levels (we) will call in up to 10 to 12 finalists and have a personal interview with them," Kraus said.
Applications for the program can be found at the St. Joseph School District's website at https://stjoe.tedk12.com/hire. The deadline is March 31.
