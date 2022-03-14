As they prepare to take over Central and Lafayette high schools this summer, one woman who is a newcomer to the community and one man who is already a celebrated local leader speak on their missions in education.
Bart Hardy is taking over as principal for Ashly McGinnis at Lafayette as she becomes the school district's next assistant superintendent of academics. When he assumes office July 1, Hardy will have completed four years as an assistant principal, part of what he describes as a closely knit team of himself, McGinnis, Assistant Principal Paul Woolard and Activities Director Corey Gilpin.
"We work as a team," Hardy said. "The admin team works really well with different kids. Kids that struggle some days and excel other days. We try to reach out to each individual and build that relationship with them that is so important, as a team. There won't be any big changes for those kids, other than we're going to keep working together to build them up and help them make choices that will hopefully make them successful."
Heather Renk, a longtime resident of Nortonville, Kansas, will transition away from her role with Lawrence Public Schools USD 497 to take the helm at Central High School. Renk has worked as a teacher, school counselor and principal at multiple school levels, including Atchison USD 409 and Jefferson County USD 339. With more than 1,700 teens enrolled, Central will be the highest student-count building in which she has worked.
Whether a school is big or small, full of kids young or old, to Renk, some career lessons are always true.
"Students are students," she said. "And it really doesn't matter if they're 5 or 17 years old, good teaching is good teaching. With that in mind, one of the first things I'm going to work on is at building a community where good teachers want to stay, really build that foundation."
Hardy said much of the work at Lafayette that will relate to building on the foundation at his school depends on the principal's role in reinforcing the staff and students in doing what they are best at. At the same time, he sees himself as just part of the broader institution, in which Lafayette's achievements speak for themselves.
"I'm a guy that's gonna fly below the radar," he said. "I just want to keep doing things that are best for our kids as we come together as a community and a staff to make sure we're looking out for them."
Renk takes a similar approach in considering how a successful principal first begins with day-to-day management.
"Especially at the high school level, there's so much of a focus on big events, big sports competitions, big music, concerts, the ACT, graduation, all of those things," she said. "And I have always, regardless of the level I've been working at, really focused on what happens daily. It's not really about the power of what happens when all eyes are watching you. It's the power of what happens in every classroom, every day."
