Members of the St. Joseph Board of Education Policy Committee meet Wednesday at the Noyes Administration Building. 

Unseasonably warm weather is for the birds, and now the birds, along with a variety of others, could get a whole school day dedicated to their honor.

The St. Joseph Board of Education Policy Committee took up this matter Wednesday at its monthly meeting, reviewing a number of changes that are encouraged for voluntary adoption by the Missouri School Boards Association. Among these is the proposed ceremonies and observances policy, which designates March 21 each year as Bird Appreciation Day, as an example of one among many. Patriots Day is April 19, Emergency Services Day is Sept. 11. 

