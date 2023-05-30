This map shows the current boundaries for SJSD elementary schools. Committees are now reorganized to address community priorities, including how facilities operate and for what purpose, in the St. Joseph School District.
Members of the Facilities Planning Committee confer in September 2022 at the St. Joseph School District Administration Building, formerly Noyes Elementary.
File photo | News-Press NOW
Members of the Facilities Planning Committee confer in September 2022 at the St. Joseph School District Administration Building, formerly Noyes Elementary.
Courtesy of Buchanan County GIS
This map shows the current boundaries for SJSD elementary schools. Committees are now reorganized to address community priorities, including how facilities operate and for what purpose, in the St. Joseph School District.
For the last two years, St. Joseph Board of Education members have been inclined to listen and gather community input on matters of big change for local schools, delaying decisive action, but that time has passed.
In a special work session held Tuesday, the school board discussed setting up a refined system of committees to help craft reforms that uphold what the community has indicated it wants through the Vision Forward process, among other means of providing input. These groups will be charged with specific purposes in an advisory role only, and they will not have decision-making powers. Only the school board, based on its members each being popularly elected, will be able to make decisive votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.