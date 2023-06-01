Callie Spunaugle, third from left, a junior in agricultural business from Warsaw, Missouri, speaks with Lance Tatum, right, the new president of Northwest Missouri State University, on Thursday in Maryville. Also pictured are Sidney Lowry, front,, Riley Steele, left, and Paige Ross, fourth from left.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Lance Tatum, the new president of Northwest Missouri State University, speaks on Thursday with several students in Maryville.
After a national search and transition over the last year, Northwest Missouri State University welcomed Lance Tatum for his first day as its president Thursday.
The Board of Regents named Tatum as the university's 11th president in March and chose the beginning of June for him to take over from Interim President Clarence Green. He is the permanent replacement for John Jasinski, who left in July 2022 after 13 years as Northwest's president. Tatum received a greeting Thursday from students, staff and faculty outside the Northwest Administration Building on campus in Maryville, Missouri, where he will work.
