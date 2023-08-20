Andy Carter

Missouri Western State University Athletic Director Andy Carter said the new name, image and likeness law in Missouri will not change much for student-athletes at the Division II level.

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation last week relaxing the state’s name, image and likeness law, but the impact on student-athletes at Missouri Western State University is likely to be minimal.

House Bill 417 will go into effect on Aug. 28 and allow employees of a college, including coaching staff, to be present at the negotiating table to assist student-athletes with deals offered by a third party.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.