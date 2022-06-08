Leadership is shifting at some of the city's middle schools.
The St. Joseph Board of Education announced the approval of new hires and transfers for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday afternoon.
Mark Korell had been selected as the new principal at Robidoux Middle School for the upcoming school year but will now serve as principal at Bode Middle School, replacing Sarah Barmann-Smith, who resigned. Korell had previously served as assistant principal at Benton High School. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree in history at Missouri Western State University and a master’s degree in elementary and secondary administration from Northwest Missouri State University. He will earn an education specialist degree from Northwest Missouri State University in 2023.
Tonya Sharp has served as an administrative intern at Robidoux Middle School but was recently appointed assistant principal at Robidoux. The board has approved her appointment as principal of Robidoux for the 2022-23 school year. Sharp earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with an emphasis in science, a master’s in science education and a specialist degree in secondary school principalship all from Northwest Missouri State University.
David Arnold has been appointed assistant principal at Robidoux Middle School. Arnold taught special education and was a transition coordinator in the SJSD before going to Savannah where he has been teaching language arts at Savannah Middle School for the last eight years. Arnold earned his bachelor’s in public relations and master’s in special education from Northwest Missouri State University and will complete his specialist in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in December.
Misty Burright will serve Bode Middle School as assistant principal after most recently working in the Park Hill School District. Burright previously worked for St. Joseph School District for 20 years. She earned a bachelor’s in art history from Northwest Missouri State University, a master’s in education from Baker University and a specialist degree in educational leadership-administration from Arkansas State University. Burright will replace Thomas Goeglein who resigned.
All appointees will assume their positions on July 1.
