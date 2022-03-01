Six people will enter or advance within the ranks of St. Joseph School District leadership at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
Bart Hardy, who has been serving as an assistant to Ashly McGinnis, will replace her as principal of Lafayette High School. According to the school district, he is a secondary education/mathematics alumnus of Northwest Missouri State University and went on to do graduate studies in educational leadership there. McGinnis is moving to the role of assistant superintendent of academics, in place of the retiring Marlie Williams.
Heather Renk, a leader within the Lawrence, Kansas, Public Schools USD 497, has been hired to replace Terri Godfrey, who is retiring, as principal at Central High School. According to the school district, Renk completed baccalaureate studies in English literature at Wichita State University, secondary education at Kansas State University and went on to finish a master’s degree in school counseling at K-State. Renk is a doctoral candidate in school leadership at Baker University of Baldwin City, Kansas.
Amanda Ueligger has been named assistant principal at Lindbergh Elementary School, having previously served as a curriculum adviser. She replaces Eric White in the role of assistant. He previously was named as the new principal at Lindbergh. Current LES principal John Davison is leaving the district for the role of Stanberry R-II superintendent in Gentry County, Missouri.
In addition:
Dlo DuVall is to become director of special services, having worked as assistant director of special programs. DuVall replaces Michele Thomason, who is moving on to Maysville R-I in DeKalb County, Missouri.
Stacia Studer will serve as the inaugural holder of a new office, director of curriculum. Studer currently serves as a curriculum adviser.
Tamara Smith-Hinchey, a school nurse at Carden Park Elementary, will replace the retiring Maria Burnham as coordinator of nursing/health services.
