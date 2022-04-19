The St. Joseph Board of Education has approved several promotions, transfers and new hires at various schools.
The appointees will assume their new positions on July 1.
Rebecca Evans has been promoted to principal at Mark Twain Elementary from a curriculum advisor role in the district. Evans earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in teaching at the University of Saint Mary, an educational specialist degree in administration from Arkansas State University and is working on a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction. Evans replaces Mindi Richardson, who resigned from the district.
Julie Coon has been appointed as assistant principal at the Early Learning Center. Coon comes to St. Joseph from the Mid-Buchanan R-V school district where she has served as a special education teacher, preschool and kindergarten teacher. She earned her bachelor’s in elementary education from Missouri Western State University, a master’s in education from Baker University and an educational specialist degree in special education from Arkansas State University.
Nathan Sherwood has been appointed as assistant principal at Truman Middle School. He has served as assistant principal, athletic director and math teacher in USD #375 Circle in Benton, Kansas. Sherwood earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kansas State University and a master’s in school leadership from Baker University. Sherwood replaces Jeff Sullivan, who accepted the assistant principal position at Central High School.
Mark Anderson, will become the new assistant principal at Spring Garden Middle School. He has been serving as a boys' physical education teacher at Bode Middle School. Anderson earned a bachelor’s in physical education and a master’s in secondary educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University and an educational specialist degree in principalship from Arkansas State University. He replaces Megan Lowe, who has been promoted to principal at Spring Garden.
Cynthia Faucett, a sixth-grade teacher at Eugene Field Elementary, will serve as the assistant principal at Carden Park Elementary. She received her bachelor’s in elementary education from Missouri Western State University and a master's in elementary education administration from William Woods University. She replaces John Wachtel, who has been promoted to principal at Carden Park.
Jacob Kretzer has been appointed assistant principal at Hosea Elementary. He has served in the district as a behavior interventionist and earned a bachelor’s in elementary education and a master’s in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University. Kretzer replaces Laura Coughlin, who resigned from the district.
Dr. Alex Tomes has been appointed assistant principal at Benton High School. Tomes, a biology instructor at Central High School, earned a bachelor’s in biology at Northwest Missouri State University, a master’s in environmental science from Minnesota State University and a Ph.D. in biology from Arizona State University. He is working on an educational specialist degree in K-12 educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University. Tomes replaces Mark Korell, who has been promoted to principal at Robidoux Middle School.
