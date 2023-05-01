Ashley Marriott Gary Murphy

Ashley Marriott, currently the elementary administrator for North Nodaway R-VI School District of Hopkins, and Gary Murphy, currently the director of special education for Clinton County R-III School District, will become SJSD principals. 

Bessie Ellison and Lindbergh schools will get new principals this summer, one a new face, the other a St. Joseph education veteran.

Ashley Marriott, currently an elementary administrator for the North Nodaway R-VI School District based in Hopkins, will replace Lacey Adams at the helm of Bessie Ellison, St. Joseph School District officials said in a news release. She received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education and Master of Science in educational leadership degrees from Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville. She worked as a teacher for seven years and has been a principal for nine years. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.