Ashley Marriott, currently the elementary administrator for North Nodaway R-VI School District of Hopkins, and Gary Murphy, currently the director of special education for Clinton County R-III School District, will become SJSD principals.
Bessie Ellison and Lindbergh schools will get new principals this summer, one a new face, the other a St. Joseph education veteran.
Ashley Marriott, currently an elementary administrator for the North Nodaway R-VI School District based in Hopkins, will replace Lacey Adams at the helm of Bessie Ellison, St. Joseph School District officials said in a news release. She received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education and Master of Science in educational leadership degrees from Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville. She worked as a teacher for seven years and has been a principal for nine years.
Gary Murphy, currently the director of special education for Clinton County R-III School District based in Plattsburg, will replace Eric White at Lindbergh, according to the news release. He began his career as a paraprofessional in the early 2000s in St. Joseph at Pickett Elementary and later taught and held other roles at Humboldt, Edison, Pershing and Webster schools. He has a Bachelor of Science in psychology and sociology, a Master of Science in K-12 special education and a specialist degree in K-12 education leadership, all from Northwest.
White is leaving the district to take a job elsewhere. Adams is to become the director of elementary education. The new positions begin on July 1.
