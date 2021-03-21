New internship opportunity at the St. Joseph Museum

There is a new educational opportunity for students being offered at the St. Joseph Museum for this summer or fall.
The Robert and Cecilia McGaughy Black Archives Diversity and Inclusion Internship is being sponsored by Danielle McGaughy, a board member of the Bartlett Center.
“She has agreed to provide us annually with a diversity and inclusion internship in honor of her grandparents, Robert and Cecilia,” Sara Wilson, director of the St. Joseph Museum, said.
It includes a $1,500 stipend for 125 internship hours that will support one applicant per year.
“It will be a bit of a competitive internship. But we’re excited to be able to provide this for one lucky student in the area,” Wilson said.
Wilson said they are looking for people interested in the museum field.
“If they have a specific area of interest, we would help them with a project that would relate to that,” Wilson said. “If they’re just interested in broadly learning about museum work, they’re going to get an overview of educational programming, collections management, exhibit design, we would also show them a little bit about museum administration.”
McGaughy said that her grandparents had a vital role in raising her and taught her that education is a key to success.
“They strived and they pushed education, college education to their children and myself, so this opportunity presented itself and I thought it was just a perfect fit,” McGaughy said. “My grandparents love the arts, love museums, dance, theater, so this was a way for me to honor their memory.”
Wilson encourages anyone interested to submit an application as soon as possible. Applications can be found at stjosephmuseum.org/mcgaughyinternship.
