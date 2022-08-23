Students taken into custody after fight at Lafayette
Two students have been charged after a fight Monday at Lafayette High School.

St. Joseph School District officials said two students were taken into custody after a fight broke out at 11 a.m. Monday at Lafayette High School, with the arrests made on suspicion of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

