A $150,000 sum has been donated to St. Joseph Christian School by the Stanley M. Herzog Charitable Foundation.
The most recent contribution follows donations made over the summer to St. Joseph Christian School and five other institutions in Missouri, Kansas and Tennessee that totaled $2.76 million. In a news release, the foundation stated how it is keen to support a school founded in 1988 that has doubled in size in the course of its operations. That growth has led to an ongoing multifaceted campus expansion project at Gene Field and N. Riverside roads.
“Stan was a huge supporter and financial backer of St. Joseph Christian School throughout his life, and we are proud to carry on Stan’s legacy of generosity right here in his hometown,” said Todd Graves, chairman of the Herzog Foundation, in a news release.
Herzog, who died in August 2019, bequeathed money to establish the foundation. For more information, visit HerzogFoundation.com.
