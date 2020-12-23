Parochial education leaders are increasingly acting in concert through a new entity set up under the auspices of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.
The St. Joseph Catholic School Partnership Board, chaired by Todd Meierhoffer, met for the first time on Dec. 16 and will continue with monthly meetings for the purpose of collaboration and crafting plans and policies for the future. The board will not have executive authority over the schools, which will continue to each have their own school boards who recommend actions implemented by the priest serving as head pastor.
"Collectively, it is our desire to partner ... to, for the first time, have our parishes and schools on the same page, working together, understanding what's going on in each individual school," Meierhoffer said.
In all future business, Bishop The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr. will oversee the superintendent of diocesan schools, Dan Peters, and the president of the partnership board. A recruitment process for board president is underway. The three will together define a "common culture" for Catholic schools in the area.
"It is this common culture that will permeate our schools and is the foundation for our partnership," said Principal Darin Pollard of St. Francis Xavier School, in a Sunday letter to parents. "This culture represents a transformation from the current state, where each school operates independently, with its own identity."
Meierhoffer said that by this time next year, he will consider the partnership board's mission to be on track if it has developed a common framework for Catholic grade schools to prepare their students for enrollment into Bishop LeBlond High School and beyond.
"I believe this group that we have put together will really see our Catholic community come together, support Catholic education, and really see our schools — all of our schools — become the top tier of education not only of our community, but in the state," he said.
Benedictine College based in Atchison, Kansas, will coordinately closely with the partnership board at the request of Bishop Johnston, and partnership contributor Patrick Modlin. College President Stephen D. Minnis, himself a St. Francis Xaiver School and Bishop LeBlond High School alumnus, described how Dr. Matthew J. Ramsey, professor of education, will support Benedictine students in starting their teaching careers in St. Joseph. In addition, current Catholic St. Joseph teachers will be given opportunities to complete professional development courses via Benedictine.
"I thought, my gosh, this is something that's really important, and Benedictine College would like to be a part of that," Minnis said. "I was excited about being involved, and just excited about the mission ... We want to send teachers here, and send our student teachers to St. Joseph Catholic schools.
"What we have found, often times, is the place where a person does their student teaching is, many times, where they end up teaching. We think that will benefit everyone."