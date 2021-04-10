LaTonya Williams is the first Black woman elected to the St. Joseph School District Board of Education, and she feels affirmed in multiple ways after the April 6 election.
Among nine candidates, she placed third, and the top three candidates get a seat. With a sense of surprise and great personal averment for Williams, voters also selected Midtown native David Foster, who she has known since middle school. It affirms her faith in the city and in the voters she is determined to uplift. Kenneth Reeder placed first in the election and is scheduled to be sworn in with Foster and Williams on Monday, April 19.
“I was always under the impression that they’re going to look at us as people,” Williams said. “They’re not going to look at our color. They’re going to look at our character. They’re going to look at our leadership.”
Foster said St. Joseph has come far.
“Sometimes, as a minority, there’s kind of an unwritten thing people say: ‘Maybe only one of you can make it,’ or something,” Foster said. “But it gives me even more faith in the voters and in our city that we have come to this point.”
Loes Hedge, secretary of the St. Joseph NAACP, cheered how Williams came to leadership from difficult circumstances early on. The daughter of a single mother who raised her family from an early age, Williams herself had children young and has raised them by herself. Now she is studying to earn a master’s degree, runs a photography firm and is executive director of the Bartlett Center. Hedge also admires Foster for his path to successful entrepreneurship from disadvantaged origins, and struggles of his own in school.
“People can relate to them,” Hedge said. “And, they’ve spoken to a way where people are going to feel included. It’s important to feel included and to be inclusive, whether it’s economics, race, creed, whatever you are a part of, that you belong. And I feel like they made people feel like that with what they stood for.”
In light of the election, in which all three incumbent candidates did not win a three-year term as voters favored Reeder, Williams and Foster — while handily rejecting the Proposition CARE bond issue — Williams pledges to reset the clock on the board’s agenda to date. There will be no major school alterations, she said, or closures for the immediate future. Any changes that ultimately do happen will be done with the in-depth involvement and blessing of as many community leaders as possible.
“It’s a clean slate,” Williams said. “Clean chalkboard. I know that the remaining members of our board have a lot of ideas and a lot of information that I don’t know. And so I have to play catch up, of sorts. But the people have spoken.”
Foster himself pledged that if he has his druthers, the board will not bless major changes to how schools are organized for the rest of the year; it will probably take longer than that to gather input and construct a plan people can support.
“We need to actually get in the field, roll up our sleeves and get more involved,” he said.
Repeated attempts to contact Kenneth Reeder for a post-election feature story have not been successful.
